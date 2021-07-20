Police probe vile blogger

Home » Nation

A TRAVEL blogger who posed disrespectfully in front of the tombstone of heroic martyrs is being investigated by police, according to the People’s Procuratorate of Xinjiang.

The Chinese blogger, Jayson, took photos with irreverent poses at the Kangxiwa Martyrs Cemetery, which stands as a memory for garrison soldiers who died in border clashes in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Social media platforms including WeChat, Weibo and Zhihu have permanently banned his account.

The Pishan County Public Security Bureau is investigating the incident.