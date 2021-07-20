The story appears on
Page A3
July 20, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Police probe vile blogger
A TRAVEL blogger who posed disrespectfully in front of the tombstone of heroic martyrs is being investigated by police, according to the People’s Procuratorate of Xinjiang.
The Chinese blogger, Jayson, took photos with irreverent poses at the Kangxiwa Martyrs Cemetery, which stands as a memory for garrison soldiers who died in border clashes in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Social media platforms including WeChat, Weibo and Zhihu have permanently banned his account.
The Pishan County Public Security Bureau is investigating the incident.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.