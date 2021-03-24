Advanced Search

March 24, 2021

Polish poultry ban

Source: Xinhua | March 24, 2021

Hong Kong’s food safety authority yesterday suspended the import of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected areas in Poland.

The Center for Food Safety of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said this was in view of a notification from Polish authorities of an outbreak.

