The story appears on
Page A8
March 24, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Polish poultry ban
Hong Kong’s food safety authority yesterday suspended the import of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected areas in Poland.
The Center for Food Safety of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said this was in view of a notification from Polish authorities of an outbreak.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.