Pop singer’s mother gets life sentence for fraud

ZHANG Mingjie, a former government official in northeast China and mother of Vancouver-based Chinese pop singer Qu Wanting, was sentenced yesterday to life imprisonment for embezzlement and abuse of power in Harbin.

Zhang was found guilty of exploiting her positions for personal gain, causing land requisition compensation to be illegally obtained by the acquirer and part of employee settlements to be used against the law, the Harbin Intermediate People’s Court ruled yesterday.

The charges resulted in a total public property loss of more than 232.59 million yuan (US$36.47 million) from 2009 to 2011, the ruling said.

Zhang committed the crimes while she was the leader of a taskforce entrusted with the reform and restructuring of state-owned enterprises in Daoli District of Harbin, Heilongjiang Province.

She conspired with two others to sell a seed-breeding farm worth 2.3 billion yuan as negative equity in July 2009. The land use right of the farm was eventually transferred to a real estate company.

After the acquisition, Zhang authorized the transfer of 61.6 million yuan in employee settlements to the acquirer, Dongjiang Technology.

The scheme was later adapted into the hit anti-corruption TV drama “In the Name of the People.”

Zhang demanded 5-million-yuan kickback from Wei Qi, the actual owner of Dongjiang Technology, and 50 percent of the shares, valued at 93.17 million yuan, of the company after the M&A, along with Wang Shaoyu, her accomplice.

Wang was sentenced to 14 years behind bars for embezzlement and fined 3 million yuan in the same trial.

The case garnered attention after Zhang’s daughter, Qu, started advocating on China’s social media for her mother.