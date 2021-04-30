Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

April 30, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Population grows

Source: Xinhua | 00:10 UTC+8 April 30, 2021 | Print Edition

CHINA’S population continued to grow in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. Specific data will be released in the 7th national population census bulletin, the NBS said on its website. The 7th national population census was launched in November last year.

 

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿