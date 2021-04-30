The story appears on
Page A11
April 30, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Population grows
CHINA’S population continued to grow in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. Specific data will be released in the 7th national population census bulletin, the NBS said on its website. The 7th national population census was launched in November last year.
