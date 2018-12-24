Postgraduate study on rise

Home » Nation

SOME 2.9 million Chinese students are taking the 2019 entrance exam for postgraduate studies, the highest number in the past 40 years.

There are 520,000 more applicants this year compared to last year, up 21.8 percent. Nearly half of those taking the exam have already finished their undergraduate degree, while the other half are expected to graduate in 2019, said the report released by China Education Online, www.eol.cn.

After a 12-year suspension, the country resumed the entrance exam for postgraduate studies in 1978, admitting 10,708 students.

In 2017, enrollment exceeded 806,000, 74 times more than in 1978, the report said.

That number continued to rise as part-time postgraduate study programs were incorporated into the national entrance exam system in 2017.

Some prestigious universities have expanded postgraduate enrollment since China initiated a project in 2017 that aims to elevate 42 of the country’s higher education institutions to a world-class level. Some 28 out of the 42 universities expanded their enrollment for 2019 programs, the report said, citing that Fudan University will recruit 700 more postgraduates than the previous year.

“People say we further our studies because we don’t want to work, in fact, we just want a more ideal job,” said Lu Ying, a post-grad computer science major at a Hebei-based university. The exams run from Saturday to today.