Potala Palace to open

The story appears on
Page A10
June 3, 2020
The Potala Palace in the Tibet Autonomous Region will reopen to the public today, as the novel coronavirus epidemic wanes in the country. Visitors to the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of Tibet, must first make online reservations while their number will be strictly controlled, according to an announcement issued yesterday by the palace administration.
