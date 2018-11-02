The story appears on
November 2, 2018
Premier says solve differences through consultation
CHINESE Premier Li Keqiang yesterday called on China and the United States to manage and solve their differences through consultation.
Li made the remarks to a seven-member delegation of US senators and congressmen led by Senator Lamar Alexander in Beijing.
China and the US are the biggest developing country and the biggest developed country in the world respectively, and are at different stages of economic development, said Li.
The economies of both countries are highly complementary, and both people benefit from the bilateral cooperation, he said, adding that various problems may occur in the economic and trade cooperation.
“Both sides need to respect each other and give consideration to each other’s core interests and major concerns and manage and solve differences via dialogue and consultation on an equal footing,” Li told the delegation.
