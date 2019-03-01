Preparation for anniversary under way

Home » Nation

CHINESE Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Ri Kil Song, vice foreign minister of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, in Beijing yesterday.

Wang welcomed Ri on his visit to work with the Chinese foreign ministry to plan activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-DPRK diplomatic relations.

Both sides should jointly implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two countries on developing ties in a new era, and raise friendly relations to a new level, Wang said.

Ri said the DPRK is willing to work with the Chinese side for the development of bilateral ties in the new era.

Wang said the international community paid close attention to the just-concluded summit between the leaders of DPRK and the United States in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“Difficulties are unavoidable as DPRK-US negotiations have touched deep-seated issues,” Wang said, noting that seeking political solution to the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue has been recognized as a general direction.

The consensus reached by the leaders of the DPRK and the US in the Singapore summit, which is to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish a peace mechanism on the peninsula, is in line with the common aspiration of the international community, he said.

“China hopes that the DPRK and US sides can consolidate the faith, remain patient, continue talks, meet each other half way and make unremitting efforts for the goal,” Wang said.