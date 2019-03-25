President arrives in Monaco after fruitful Italy trip

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday held talks with Prince Albert II, head of state of the Principality of Monaco, on strengthening China-Monaco relations.

Xi’s visit to Monaco is the first one by a Chinese head of state. Monaco is the second leg of his three-nation Europe tour after his visit to Italy. Xi will pay a state visit to France after the visit to Monaco.

Xi left the Italian capital of Rome after holding talks with Italian leaders and witnessing the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation, including a memorandum of understanding on jointly advancing the construction of the Belt and Road.

“I have held in-depth and friendly talks and meetings with Italian officials, including the president,” Xi said.

Before leaving, he attended a grand seeing-off ceremony hosted by his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella. Saying “the mutual trust and the practical cooperation between our two sides in various areas have been deepened,” Xi called on China and Italy to intensify high-level exchanges to advance their comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

MOU signed on BRI

Xi’s stay in Rome was highlighted on Saturday by the signing of the memorandum of understanding between China and Italy to push forward the construction of the Belt and Road.

China and Italy realize the huge potential of the Belt and Road Initiative in promoting connectivity, said a joint communique issued by the two countries. The two sides stand ready to strengthen the alignment of the BRI and Trans-European Transport Networks, and deepen the cooperation in ports, logistics, marine transportation and other areas, the document said.

China and Italy were at the two ends of the ancient Silk Road, thus they have every reason to carry out cooperation on the Belt and Road, Xi said during his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday.

“We adhere to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, follow the principle of transparency and openness, and aim for cooperation of win-win results,” Xi said.

He urged the two countries to take the opportunity of the inking of the intergovernmental MOU on jointly building the Belt and Road to strengthen the alignment of the BRI with Italy’s plan to develop its northern ports and the InvestItalia program, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields.

Conte said Italy is glad to seize the historic opportunity in joining the Belt and Road construction, adding that he strongly believes that it will help fully explore the potential of Italy-China cooperation. The Italian prime minister said he is looking forward to attending the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation next month in Beijing.

Greater development of ties

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership, and the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year. The Chinese president and his Italian counterpart agreed to push for greater development of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi said that as countries with ancient civilizations, China and Italy have profound historical relations. He recalled that for nearly half a century, China and Italy have respected, trusted and helped each other, enhanced high-level exchanges and strategic mutual trust, facilitated communication, cooperation and convergence of interests, and deepened mutual understanding and traditional friendship.

As the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, China is willing to carry forward the spirit of cooperation with the Italian side, strengthen strategic communication, encourage the international community to seek common ground while reserving differences and promote development through cooperation, so as to contribute new wisdom and strength to building a better world, Xi said.

During his meeting with Conte, Xi called China and the European Union constructors of world peace, contributors to global development and protectors of international order. He said the two sides should follow the trend of the times featuring a world of multi-polarization and economic globalization, and push for the construction of an open world economy.

Xi also urged the two sides to accelerate the negotiations on a China-EU investment agreement and boost communication and coordination on major international and regional issues.

After wrapping up his activities in Rome, Xi flew to Palermo, where he met Nello Musumeci, president of the Italian region of Sicily. Xi encouraged Sicily to increase export of quality agricultural products to China.