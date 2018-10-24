President opens world’s longest sea bridge

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping announced the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge — the world’s longest sea bridge — at a ceremony in Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province, yesterday.

Xi expressed sincere thanks to those who participated in the design, building and management of the bridge.

The 55km bridge, situated in the waters of Lingdingyang of Pearl River Estuary, connects the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Zhuhai and Macao. The bridge is the first of its kind for Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao to jointly build a supergiant sea-crossing traffic project under the principle of “one country, two systems.”

Built with an investment of 126.9 billion yuan (US$18 billion), the gigantic project consists of a series of bridges, artificial islands and a tunnel that facilitates travel.

Li Xi, Guangdong Party secretary, Carrie Lam, chief executive of Hong Kong, Chui Sai On, chief executive of Macao, and Vice Premier Han Zheng delivered speeches respectively.

At about 10am, Xi walked up to the podium and announced the opening of the bridge. After the ceremony, Xi rode in a vehicle to tour and inspect the bridge. Xi ascended on a platform to overlook the bridge at the east artificial island, which is a key part of the bridge.

“You participated in the design, building, and maintenance of the bridge, gave full play to your talents and wisdom, and accomplished the tasks with good quality and quantity,” Xi said, adding that he is proud of such achievements.

Praising builders of the bridge for breaking a number of world records, Xi said they demonstrate the nation’s spirit of striving to overcome any difficulties, the national strength, the innovative ability, and the aspiration to be the world’s best. “With the bridge, we have further enhanced our confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics,” Xi said.

The bridge should not only be structurally sound but also well managed, in a bid to contribute to the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, he said.

The construction of the bridge began on December 15, 2009, and its main structure was completed on July 7, 2017. The bridge will officially open to traffic at 9am today.

Zhang Jinwen, chief inspector of the bridge authority, said it was built like building blocks. From the immersed tube tunnel of the underwater sections, to bridge piers and filter covers, every component was churned out on production lines similar to automobile workshops, and fitted into place.