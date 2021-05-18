The story appears on
Page A5
May 18, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Private school rights
China has 186,700 private schools as of 2020, accounting for more than one-third of all Chinese educational institutions, Private schools educated over 55.64 million students last year — almost one-fifth of all students — the Education Ministry told a briefing on regulations promoting development of private education. The regulations ensure teachers and students in private schools enjoy rights equal to those in public schools.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.