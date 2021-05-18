Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

May 18, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Private school rights

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 May 18, 2021 | Print Edition

China has 186,700 private schools as of 2020, accounting for more than one-third of all Chinese educational institutions, Private schools educated over 55.64 million students last year — almost one-fifth of all students — the Education Ministry told a briefing on regulations promoting development of private education. The regulations ensure teachers and students in private schools enjoy rights equal to those in public schools.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿