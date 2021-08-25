Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

August 25, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Procurator arrested

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 25, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Meng Yongshan, former chief procurator of northwest China’s Qinghai Province, for suspected bribe-taking.

Meng’s case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, said the SPP yesterday.

The handling of the case is underway.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿