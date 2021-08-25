The story appears on
August 25, 2021
Procurator arrested
China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Meng Yongshan, former chief procurator of northwest China’s Qinghai Province, for suspected bribe-taking.
Meng’s case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, said the SPP yesterday.
The handling of the case is underway.
