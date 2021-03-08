Progress in recent ties with Japan

Home » Nation

CHINA and Japan should remain focused without being distracted by any single event to make the bilateral relations more mature and stable, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Noting the recent progresses in China-Japan relations, such as important consensus reached between leaders of the two countries and the growth of bilateral trade and investment despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said yesterday the hard-won improvement serves the interests of both peoples, as well as regional peace and stability.

Any issues arising from exchanges between the two countries can always be addressed through dialogues and communication to enhance understanding and mutual trust, Wang said.

He mentioned the newly adopted coast guard law of China, saying that it was only a piece of domestic legislation and does not target at any specific country, which is totally in line with international law and practice.