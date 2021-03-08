The story appears on
Page A3
March 8, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Progress in recent ties with Japan
CHINA and Japan should remain focused without being distracted by any single event to make the bilateral relations more mature and stable, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.
Noting the recent progresses in China-Japan relations, such as important consensus reached between leaders of the two countries and the growth of bilateral trade and investment despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said yesterday the hard-won improvement serves the interests of both peoples, as well as regional peace and stability.
Any issues arising from exchanges between the two countries can always be addressed through dialogues and communication to enhance understanding and mutual trust, Wang said.
He mentioned the newly adopted coast guard law of China, saying that it was only a piece of domestic legislation and does not target at any specific country, which is totally in line with international law and practice.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.