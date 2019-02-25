Progress on reviewing legislation

Home » Nation

China’s top legislature received 1,229 suggestions on reviewing normative documents from the public in 2018, according to the legislative work committee of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

Many of the suggestions involved local laws and regulations on road traffic control, said director Shen Chunyao.

Shen added the committee urges policy-making departments to address the problems found during the reviews.

A total of 1,029 laws and regulations on ecological and environmental protection were found to conflict with higher-level laws, the committee said, adding that 514 of them had been amended, with 83 abolished and 432 put on an agenda by the end of 2018.