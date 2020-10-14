The story appears on
October 14, 2020
Promoting mainland
China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Monday kicked off a series of online promotional activities to attract visitors to the mainland from Hong Kong and Macau.
As the first tourism promotion by the ministry since the country entered a phase of regular epidemic prevention and control, the campaign aims to help the tourism industries on the mainland and in Hong Kong and Macau.
