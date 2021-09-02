Proposal to safeguard cyberspace from lies

Home » Nation

The Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission yesterday released a proposal on safeguarding cyberspace from disinformation, together with other relevant entities and platforms.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s cyberspace has witnessed the circulation of various forms of disinformation, which has grossly misled public opinion and infringed on the legitimate rights of netizens, said the proposal.

It has become a general consensus that efforts should be made to address the issue of internet disinformation and create a purified ecosystem in cyberspace, it added.

Every subject involved in internet activities should abide by relevant laws, regulations and public moral codes and resolutely oppose the production and transmission of cyberspace disinformation, the proposal noted.

It also outlined efforts to enhance the primary responsibility of Internet platforms and raise public awareness of the rule of law and science to better harness the internet.