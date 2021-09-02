The story appears on
Page A5
September 2, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Proposal to safeguard cyberspace from lies
The Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission yesterday released a proposal on safeguarding cyberspace from disinformation, together with other relevant entities and platforms.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s cyberspace has witnessed the circulation of various forms of disinformation, which has grossly misled public opinion and infringed on the legitimate rights of netizens, said the proposal.
It has become a general consensus that efforts should be made to address the issue of internet disinformation and create a purified ecosystem in cyberspace, it added.
Every subject involved in internet activities should abide by relevant laws, regulations and public moral codes and resolutely oppose the production and transmission of cyberspace disinformation, the proposal noted.
It also outlined efforts to enhance the primary responsibility of Internet platforms and raise public awareness of the rule of law and science to better harness the internet.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.