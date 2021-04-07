The story appears on
April 7, 2021
Protecting minors at school
China’s Ministry of Education yesterday started soliciting public opinion on a draft regulation for improving the protection of minors in schools. Schools should adopt zero-tolerance toward bullying, sexual assault, and sexual harassment of students. The document also requires schools to check the criminal records of candidates before hiring teachers or bringing in volunteers and social workers. It reinforces that schools are banned from organizing students to participate in emergency rescue, disaster relief, or commercial activities.
