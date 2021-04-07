Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

April 7, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Protecting minors at school

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 7, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s Ministry of Education yesterday started soliciting public opinion on a draft regulation for improving the protection of minors in schools. Schools should adopt zero-tolerance toward bullying, sexual assault, and sexual harassment of students. The document also requires schools to check the criminal records of candidates before hiring teachers or bringing in volunteers and social workers. It reinforces that schools are banned from organizing students to participate in emergency rescue, disaster relief, or commercial activities.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿