Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

May 18, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Protecting police

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 May 18, 2021 | Print Edition

In the first month after an amendment to China’s Criminal Law, which outlaws violent assaults against police officers on duty, took effect on March 1 a total of 405 suspects have been arrested, the top procuratorate said yesterday. Also, 101 suspects have been indicted, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said. Most cases involved minor violence, and there were close links between such offenses and drunkenness.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿