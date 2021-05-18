The story appears on
Page A5
May 18, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Protecting police
In the first month after an amendment to China’s Criminal Law, which outlaws violent assaults against police officers on duty, took effect on March 1 a total of 405 suspects have been arrested, the top procuratorate said yesterday. Also, 101 suspects have been indicted, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said. Most cases involved minor violence, and there were close links between such offenses and drunkenness.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.