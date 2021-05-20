The story appears on
Page A2
May 20, 2021
Free for subscribers
Provocation in Strait criticized
CHINA protested the latest passage by a US Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region.
The US Navy’s seventh Fleet said that the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday.
In a statement on China’s defense ministry website, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command Col Zhang Chunhui said the US actions were “sending wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, deliberately disrupting and sabotaging the regional situation and endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”
He said Chinese forces tracked and monitored the ship and “strictly guarded against all threats and provocations.”
