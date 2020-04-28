The story appears on
Page A6
April 28, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Public debut for snow leopard cubs
Two snow leopard cubs born at the Xining Wildlife Park in northwest China’s Qinghai Province 11 months ago, made their official debut yesterday.
Born last May to their mother Er’bao, a 13-year-old rescued in 2007, the twin sisters, respectively weighing about 25.5 kilograms and 23.5 kilograms, are the only existing captive-bred snow leopard twins in China, said Qi Xinzhang, vice director of the park.
Wild snow leopards usually live in alpine regions at an elevation of over 3,500 meters, which creates strict requirements on temperature and humidity.
The park established the country’s first and only breeding base for snow leopards in 2010, which includes nine houses and a playground of 1,800 square meters.
“The birth of these two cubs shows the artificial breeding of the species is maturing, which not only helps increase the population of captive snow leopards but also better protects the felines,” Qi said.
Snow leopards are a Class A protected animal in China and are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They mainly inhabit the Himalayas in central and southern Asia at an altitude of 2,500 to 4,500 meters.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.