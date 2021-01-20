Public will get to name Mars rover

Home » Nation

China’s space administration has unveiled a list of 10 selections for the name of the country’s first Mars rover, inviting Internet users from across the globe to vote on the candidates before making a final selection.

Netizens at home and abroad can take part in the poll to help decide the name of the Mars rover from Jannuary 20 to February 28. The administration will pick the three most popular names based on public voting and the opinions of an evaluation committee.

The Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration said the 10 names came after a global campaign that kicked off in July 2020.

In October, a panel of 32 experts selected 10 semifinalists after evaluating more than 39,000 submissions from 38 countries and regions. The participants ranged from 7 to 95.

Names include “Hongyi,” which means a broad and strong mind, “Qilin,” a legendary animal, and “Nezha,” a beloved mythological figure.

The winner will be announced when Tianwen-1 lands on Mars, the administration added. China launched Tianwen-1 on July 23, 2020. The spacecraft, consisting of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, is expected to reach the planet around February.