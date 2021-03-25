Advanced Search

March 25, 2021

Punishment over threat to heritage

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 25, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s cultural heritage administrative agencies carried out 266,278 checks and inspections on protection of relics in 2020.

The National Cultural Heritage Administration said in a statement that a total of 590 cases involving relevant violations were uncovered in last year’s inspections.

These included 103 which involved national-level key cultural heritage protection sites.

These violations included irregularities by site operators, illegal excavation of ancient tombs and theft of cultural relics, as well as fire and security risks at relevant sites, according to the statement.

The authorities have handed down administrative punishments in 63 cases and asked responsible parties to rectify their violations in 89 cases.

In six cases, the violators have been transferred to judicial agencies, the statement said.

Nation
