Qing opera discovery

The Palace Museum in Beijing said it has discovered two program lists of traditional Chinese opera that were staged for the imperial family during the Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, more than 200 years ago. The lists were found by artisans when they were renovating the Hall of Mental Cultivation, the former residence of eight emperors of Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).
