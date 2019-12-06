Qinhuangdao acts to reduce port pollution

Home » Nation

Qinhuangdao, China’s largest coal shipping port, has adopted a regulation to reduce air emissions from ships, local authorities said.

Ships that emit “visible black smoke” for three minutes and more will be punished under the new rule that came into force last Sunday. Incinerators are also now banned aboard ships off the waters of Qinhuangdao.

Priority will be given to the ships powered by fuel with sulphur content below 0.1 percent m/m.

“As the port and the urban area are connected seamlessly, ship emissions have become one of the major sources of air pollution in the city of Qinhuangdao,” said Wang Xinzhi, deputy director of Qinhuangdao Ecology and Environment Bureau.

So far this year, the port has handled 14,000 merchant ships. The 24-hour emission of PM2.5 pollutants by a medium-sized container ship is equivalent to 500,000 heavy trucks.