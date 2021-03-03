Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

March 3, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Quake hits Taiwan

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 3, 2021 | Print Edition

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted coastal waters of Pingtung County in southern Taiwan at 5:23pm yesterday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The epicenter, with a depth of 20 kilometers, was monitored at 21.92 degrees north latitude and 121.17 degrees east longitude.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿