Quake jolts in Yunnan, Qinghai claims 3

Three people are dead and dozens injured after a series of earthquakes rattled southwest Yunnan Province and northwest Qinghai Province on Friday and Saturday.

China has allocated 10 million yuan (US$1.56 million) from its central budget for disaster relief to the provinces of Yunnan and Qinghai.

Authorities have also sent 5,000 tents, 10,000 folding cots and 20,000 blankets to facilitate the relief work.

The National Health Commission on Saturday dispatched medical teams, consisting of surgeons, critical-care experts, and psychologists, to the two regions.

Four earthquakes over 5.0-magnitude struck Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan from 9pm to 11pm Friday. The tremors were felt in all 12 counties and cities of the prefecture, with Yangbi being the worst hit.

Early on Saturday at 2:04am, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The county is located over 4,000 meters above sea level.

The two locations are about 2,000km apart.

In Yunnan, by 3pm on Saturday, three people were killed and 32 others injured, according to a press briefing on Saturday night. Seven people were severely injured and 25 others had minor injuries.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Li Zepeng, deputy head of the prefecture, said that a large number of houses and facilities were damaged in the areas hit by the quake. So far, over 16,200 rescuers and relief materials including tents and daily necessities have been dispatched to the quake area.

Yangbi has arranged 380 centralized settlement sites for over 85,000 affected people.

In Qinghai Province, 13 people suffered slight injuries, local rescuers said. Roads and houses were damaged.

Strong tremors were felt by residents in provincial capital Xining, which is 385km away from Maduo.

As of 6pm on Saturday, 5,409 people have been relocated in Maduo county, and 370 tents have been set up in schools, hospitals and nursing homes.

The earthquake occurred in the sparsely populated pastoral areas, where brick and wood bungalows are mostly scattered, rescuers said.

At an average altitude of 4,200 meters, Maduo County is located at the source region of the Yellow River with a great number of rivers and lakes.