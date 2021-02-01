The story appears on
Page A3
February 1, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Rail passenger trips drop
THE number of railway passenger trips took a nosedive in the early days of the 40-day Spring Festival travel season amid stringent epidemic control measures, data from the national railway operator showed.
Passengers made 2.96 million railway trips on Saturday, while a total of 3.08 million and 2.83 million trips were registered on Thursday and Friday, respectively, according to the China State Railway Group Co Ltd.
Trips made in the first three days of the usual travel peak were down nearly 75 percent year on year, the group said, forecasting a similar plunge for yesterday as some 2.9 million people are take the trains.
In light of sporadic resurgence of COVID-19 cases and measures to reduce people’s movement, the group previously lowered its estimate of railway passenger trips from 407 million to 296 million for the travel peak.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.