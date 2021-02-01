Rail passenger trips drop

Home » Nation

THE number of railway passenger trips took a nosedive in the early days of the 40-day Spring Festival travel season amid stringent epidemic control measures, data from the national railway operator showed.

Passengers made 2.96 million railway trips on Saturday, while a total of 3.08 million and 2.83 million trips were registered on Thursday and Friday, respectively, according to the China State Railway Group Co Ltd.

Trips made in the first three days of the usual travel peak were down nearly 75 percent year on year, the group said, forecasting a similar plunge for yesterday as some 2.9 million people are take the trains.

In light of sporadic resurgence of COVID-19 cases and measures to reduce people’s movement, the group previously lowered its estimate of railway passenger trips from 407 million to 296 million for the travel peak.