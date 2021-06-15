The story appears on
Page A2
June 15, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Rail trips to and from the Delta surpass pre-pandemic levels
The number of railway trips recorded in the Yangtze River Delta region during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday has surpassed the number of trips prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the China Railway Shanghai Group announced on the last day of the three-day holiday yesterday.
Between Friday, when the holiday travel rush began, and Sunday, an average of more than 2.5 million daily railway trips were recorded in the region, more than the same period in 2019. Most passengers were tourists or people returning home. Students taking graduation trips after the national college entrance examination have also led to an increase in passenger flow, the railway group said.
A total of 2.74 million railway trips were expected to be taken in the region yesterday, and 222 additional trains are operating to accommodate the large number of passengers.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.