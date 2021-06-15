Rail trips to and from the Delta surpass pre-pandemic levels

Home » Nation

The number of railway trips recorded in the Yangtze River Delta region during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday has surpassed the number of trips prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the China Railway Shanghai Group announced on the last day of the three-day holiday yesterday.

Between Friday, when the holiday travel rush began, and Sunday, an average of more than 2.5 million daily railway trips were recorded in the region, more than the same period in 2019. Most passengers were tourists or people returning home. Students taking graduation trips after the national college entrance examination have also led to an increase in passenger flow, the railway group said.

A total of 2.74 million railway trips were expected to be taken in the region yesterday, and 222 additional trains are operating to accommodate the large number of passengers.