April 1, 2020

Railway repairs done

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 1, 2020 | Print Edition

Railway repairs were finished yesterday after a train derailed in central China’s Hunan Province on Monday. China Railway Guangzhou Group said operations will gradually resume on the affected Beijing-Guangzhou railway section. The accident happened in Yongxing County at 11:40am on Monday when the train ran into a landslide, killing one and injuring 127.

Nation
