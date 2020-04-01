The story appears on
Page A6
April 1, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Railway repairs done
Railway repairs were finished yesterday after a train derailed in central China’s Hunan Province on Monday. China Railway Guangzhou Group said operations will gradually resume on the affected Beijing-Guangzhou railway section. The accident happened in Yongxing County at 11:40am on Monday when the train ran into a landslide, killing one and injuring 127.
