July 10, 2019
Railway safety assured
Chinese railway police gave more than 9,000 people administrative detention for interrupting railway transport in the first half of the year. The punishment was imposed on passengers forcibly taking others’ seats, drunken troublemakers, ticket evaders and those intentionally stopping trains from leaving for personal gain, said the Ministry of Public Security. Railway police authorities started a nationwide campaign on Monday to ensure railway safety, especially safety on high-speed rail.
