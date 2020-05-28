The story appears on
May 28, 2020
Rain triggers landslides
Two people were injured and two others remained missing by the end of Tuesday due to rain-triggered mudslides and landslides in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, local authorities said yesterday.
The heavy rainfall has lashed Drung-Nu Autonomous County of Gongshan for days, cutting off roads and damaging houses and communication and power facilities, according to the county government’s information office.
Around 510 passengers were stranded. Rescue and relief efforts are underway.
