May 28, 2020

Rain triggers landslides

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 28, 2020 | Print Edition

Two people were injured and two others remained missing by the end of Tuesday due to rain-triggered mudslides and landslides in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The heavy rainfall has lashed Drung-Nu Autonomous County of Gongshan for days, cutting off roads and damaging houses and communication and power facilities, according to the county government’s information office.

Around 510 passengers were stranded. Rescue and relief efforts are underway.

