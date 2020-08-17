Rains hit over 60,000 in Sichuan

Home » Nation

HEAVY rains have affected more than 60,000 residents in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The downpours hit the western Sichuan Basin and the eastern part of the plateau area in western Sichuan from 8am on Saturday to 8am yesterday. Continuous rainfall has caused 31 rivers in the province to exceed warning levels.

Farmland, transportation, water conservancy and other infrastructure in various parts of the province have been damaged to varying degrees, including the capital city of Chengdu, and the cities of Deyang and Mianyang.

Downpours led to the evacuation of some 60,000 residents in the areas. No deaths or missing persons have been reported so far, the province’s flood control and drought relief headquarters said.

The provincial meteorological observatory issued a yellow alert for rainstorms at 4pm on Saturday, before a Level III emergency response for flood control was issued.

China’s national observatory yesterday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in several provinces and regions from yesterday morning to today morning.