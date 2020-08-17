The story appears on
Page A2
August 17, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Rains hit over 60,000 in Sichuan
HEAVY rains have affected more than 60,000 residents in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, local authorities said yesterday.
The downpours hit the western Sichuan Basin and the eastern part of the plateau area in western Sichuan from 8am on Saturday to 8am yesterday. Continuous rainfall has caused 31 rivers in the province to exceed warning levels.
Farmland, transportation, water conservancy and other infrastructure in various parts of the province have been damaged to varying degrees, including the capital city of Chengdu, and the cities of Deyang and Mianyang.
Downpours led to the evacuation of some 60,000 residents in the areas. No deaths or missing persons have been reported so far, the province’s flood control and drought relief headquarters said.
The provincial meteorological observatory issued a yellow alert for rainstorms at 4pm on Saturday, before a Level III emergency response for flood control was issued.
China’s national observatory yesterday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in several provinces and regions from yesterday morning to today morning.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.