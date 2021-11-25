Rare birds at Lake Poyang get protection

Home » Nation

A new law from January 1 will protect migratory birds, especially Siberian cranes, on China’s largest freshwater lake, Poyang.

The regulation passed at the 34th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress is the first provincial-level legislation in China for protecting migratory birds, according to the provincial forestry department.

The regulation has a special section for the protection of Siberian cranes, with eight clauses focusing on the protection of the birds’ food resources and living environment at Poyang Lake.

A red line is drawn to prohibit individuals and entities from moving or damaging the lowest water level marks in the core area of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve without authorization.

Experts say that if the lake water is below the mark, it would harm the biodiversity in the core reserve.

Siberian cranes were made the “provincial bird” of Jiangxi in 2019.

There are only around 4,000 Siberian cranes worldwide and the species is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“In recent years, Siberian cranes have become bolder and their activity range has become larger, extending from the reserve to the surrounding farmland, lotus pond and other areas,” said Wu Xudong, deputy head of the administration bureau of the reserve.