The story appears on
Page A7
November 25, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Rare birds at Lake Poyang get protection
A new law from January 1 will protect migratory birds, especially Siberian cranes, on China’s largest freshwater lake, Poyang.
The regulation passed at the 34th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress is the first provincial-level legislation in China for protecting migratory birds, according to the provincial forestry department.
The regulation has a special section for the protection of Siberian cranes, with eight clauses focusing on the protection of the birds’ food resources and living environment at Poyang Lake.
A red line is drawn to prohibit individuals and entities from moving or damaging the lowest water level marks in the core area of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve without authorization.
Experts say that if the lake water is below the mark, it would harm the biodiversity in the core reserve.
Siberian cranes were made the “provincial bird” of Jiangxi in 2019.
There are only around 4,000 Siberian cranes worldwide and the species is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
“In recent years, Siberian cranes have become bolder and their activity range has become larger, extending from the reserve to the surrounding farmland, lotus pond and other areas,” said Wu Xudong, deputy head of the administration bureau of the reserve.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.