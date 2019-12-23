The story appears on
Page A6
December 23, 2019
Ready for lift off: All systems go
The third Long March-5 rocket, China’s largest carrier rocket, was transported to the launching area at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China’s Hainan Province on Saturday.
The carrier rocket Long March-5 Y3 is planned to be launched at the end of December, according to the China National Space Administration.
Space engineers have conducted a general assembly and tests on the rocket after it was transported to Wenchang at the end of October.
It took about two hours to transport the large rocket, standing vertically, to the launching area of the center on Saturday morning.
Engineers will conduct final tests on the rocket before launch.
The upcoming flight of the Long March-5 is regarded as a highlight of China’s space efforts this year, as the large rocket is the key to China’s future space missions.
If the flight is successful, the carrier rocket will be tasked with launching China’s first Mars probe and sending the Chang’e-5 lunar probe to the moon to bring lunar samples back. The Long March-5B, a modified version, will be used for China’s space station.
