April 25, 2019

Reception marvelous

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 April 25, 2019 | Print Edition

Marvel superhero movie “Avengers: Endgame” has set an opening-day record in China with an estimated US$107.2 million in ticket sales.

“Endgame” is the final chapter of a story told across 22 Marvel films featuring popular characters such as Iron Man, Thor and Black Widow. The movie has earned rave reviews from critics and is expected to draw huge crowds as it debuts around the rest of the world this week. As of yesterday morning, 97 percent of “Endgame” reviews collected by the Rotten Tomatoes website were positive.

