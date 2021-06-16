Red tourism a top choice over holiday break

Home » Nation

Red tourism stood out as a popular choice during this year’s three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday that ended on Monday, according to China’s largest online travel agency Trip.com Group.

Red tourism — visiting historical sites with a modern revolutionary legacy — was the top choice for many domestic trips during the holiday. Travel orders for such destinations grew by about 60 percent compared with the same holiday last year, said the platform. Beijing, Nanjing, Yan’an, Jiaxing and Zunyi were the most preferred options for red tourism trips.

Due to time constraints, most tourists opted for relatively short-distance trips by high-speed train.

A one-way trip with an average travel radius of 338 kilometers takes about two hours and 13 minutes.

Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu and Nanjing were the top five destinations for trips by high-speed trains, the platform said.

The travel radius of Chinese tourists significantly shortened during the holiday, with short-distance trips for in-depth leisure vacations and cultural experiences gaining ground, said Cheng Chaogong, chief researcher with a tourism research institute affiliated with online travel agency Tongcheng-eLong.