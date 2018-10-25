Regions hit by landslide get supplies and funds

Home » Nation

Authorities have allocated funds and supplies to landslide-hit Tibet Autonomous Region as well as Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in southwest China to support disaster relief work.

Granted by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management, a relief fund of 135 million yuan (US$19.5 million) has been allocated to landslide-hit areas together with 3,000 tents, 30,000 cotton-padded coats and quilts, and 15,000 folding beds.

The supplies will be used to support relief work, including relocating affected residents, offering daily necessities and rebuilding damaged houses, according to the MEM.

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the MEM jointly activated a level-IV emergency response, the lowest level, after the landslide hit, dispatching two working teams to lead and assist local governments in relief work.

A landslide struck the border area of Sichuan and Tibet on October 11, forming a barrier lake near a section of the Jinsha River. More than 21,000 people had been relocated by October 12.