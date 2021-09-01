Regions stop asking for mandatory shots

Home » Nation

SOME regions in China have stopped insisting on mandatory vaccinations, the Health Times reported on Monday.

In Ezhou’s Echeng District in Hubei Province, local authorities were demanding that teenagers aged 12 to 17 take their COVID-19 vaccination within 10 days.

Those above 18 were also being asked to take the jabs. The policy has now been discontinued.

Maojian District in Shiyan, also in Hubei, had earlier announced a similar provision for people over 18.

Since August 23, authorities in Zhumadian’s Zhengyang County in Henan Province have been demanding that students from local primary and middle schools had to produce vaccination certificates of their parents, grandparents and other close relatives living with them before entering the campus for the new semester.

Without the documents, they were not permitted to enter the school.

After three days, the provision was halted as it was inconsistent with the principle of voluntary coronavirus vaccination in China.

The city of Siping in Jilin Province issued a statement on July 17 which said vaccination certificates would be required for people to enter key places such as medical institutions, nursing homes, nurseries, schools, libraries, museums, scenic spots, prisons and government affairs halls from August 1.

But it has been discontinued since August 18.