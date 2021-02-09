The story appears on
Page A2
February 9, 2021
Free for subscribers
Regulators, Tesla hold talks
CHINA’S government officials met representatives from US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc following growing reports from consumers about battery fires, unexpected acceleration and over-the-air software update failure.
China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said yesterday that its officials along with those from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Emergency Management, Cyberspace Administration and Ministry of Transportation had met Tesla officials “recently,” without giving a date.
The regulators urged Tesla to operate according to China laws and protect customer rights. In response, Tesla said it would thoroughly investigate the problems reported by consumers and step up inspections.
