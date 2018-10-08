Rehearsals held to test expo’s readiness

Home » Nation

WITH China International Import Expo only a month away, Shanghai, the host of the event, has reached the final stage of its preparations, while products from all over the world have started arriving in the city.

The CIIE is China’s first expo event that is expected to give firm support to trade liberalization and economic globalization, and actively open the Chinese market to the world, according to its official website.

A total of 2,800 companies from all the G20 member states, as well as 50 countries and regions along the Belt and Road will participate in the expo.

Of the world’s 44 least developed countries, more than 30 will be present at the event.

Shanghai has been holding rehearsals, improving city infrastructure and training volunteers for the expo. At the National Exhibition and Convention Center, where CIIE will be held, the event organizer held a comprehensive rehearsal on Thursday covering various scenarios.

Shanghai municipal government has been renovating the roads around the convention center, and developed cellphone applications to better guide traffic around the area. The city has also added eight bus routes and kept 100 buses on standby.

Light decorations have been added to the 20-kilometer-long banks of the city’s signature Huangpu River, as well as four bridges that span across it. Hundreds of thousands of pots of flowers are dotted across Shanghai.

The city has trained 5,000 volunteers who will offer various services, including language translations.

As the event is drawing near, goods from foreign exhibitors have arrived at local customs. Shanghai has opened green channels for the products, significantly cutting the time needed for them to be unloaded and stored in local warehouses.

So far, it is estimated that products from more than 1,500 exhibitors have arrived in the Chinese mainland, while that from another 1,000 have been or are being shipped.

“During the CIIE, we expect to import at least 1,000 kinds of products and services that have not been sold in the domestic market,” said Wang Zhe, Party head of China’s commercial giant Suning Holdings Group. “In the next three years, we plan to import goods worth 10 billion euros (US$11.5 billion).”

Liang Feng, president of state-owned China National Machine Tool Sales and Technical Service Corp, said CIIE will witness eight leading companies in the machine tool industry launch a dozen of new products in China for the first time.

More than 100 new products and technologies are expected to make debut at the expo, according to statistics from the organizers.

Forty-three African countries have confirmed their participation. About 190 enterprises from Africa will promote local products such as Egyptian data palm, Ethiopian coffee and Amarula from South Africa at the event.

“The CIIE shows China’s changing trade strategy and its resolve to fulfill its responsibility as a major country and achieve mutual benefits and win-win cooperation with all nations,” said Zhao Beiwen, deputy head of the World Economy Institute.