November 8, 2021

Relic expert numbers to grow rapidly

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 8, 2021 | Print Edition

The number of researchers specializing in cultural relics is expected to increase by 25 percent by 2025, according to a five-year plan for cultural relics protection and sci-tech innovation in relevant fields, which will soon be released.

Li Qun, vice minister of culture and tourism and head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, elaborated on the document at a press conference held in Beijing.

China boasts 767,000 immovable cultural heritage sites and 108 million pieces (sets) of state-owned movable cultural relics. Despite its rich cultural heritage resources, statistics show that the country only has 175,700 personnel in the industry.

To solve this issue, the document highlights the cultivation of more archaeological talent. Measures include expanding enrollment of relevant majors in colleges and universities and setting up related majors at vocational education institutions, Li said.

The document also proposes to innovate talent employment and management in the field.

Nation
