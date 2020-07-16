Relics, tombs found

Home » Nation

More than 100 pieces of cultural relics and a cluster of tombs dating back up to 4,000 years were unearthed in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

After months of excavation, which started in December 2019, 65 tombs from the late Neolithic Age and the Zhou Dynasty (1046BC-256BC), were unearthed, with pottery, jade products and stone tools found, according to the Guangzhou Municipal Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archeology yesterday. To date, more than 2,200 square meters of area has been excavated.