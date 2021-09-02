The story appears on
Page A2
September 2, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Remains of Chinese troops coming home
THE remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War were casketed in South Korea yesterday to be sent back to their homeland, the South Korean defense ministry said.
The ceremony to lay the 109 remains in coffins was held in Incheon, west of Seoul.
The 109 remains and 1,226 related relics were excavated from six regions in South Korea between 2019 and 2020, according to the ministry.
In 2014, South Korea agreed with China to repatriate the remains of fallen Chinese soldiers according to international law and humanitarian spirit, the ministry said.
From 2014 to 2020, South Korea had returned the remains of 716 Chinese People’s Volunteers martyrs killed in the Korean War, including 437 in 2014, 68 in 2015, 36 in 2016, 28 in 2017, 20 in 2018, 10 in 2019 and 117 in 2020.
This year’s repatriation ceremony, the eighth of its kind, will be held at the Incheon International Airport today.
The Chinese People’s Volunteers fought alongside the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea army in the Korean War against the South Korean army and the US-led UN forces between 1950 and 1953.
