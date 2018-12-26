Reports about Uygurs irresponsible

Home » Nation

CHINA firmly opposes officials and media of certain countries “politicizing and stigmatizing” efforts to fight terrorism and eliminate extremism in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

She made the remarks at a routine press briefing yesterday when responding to recent media reports in the United States and some other Western countries about alleged “surveillance, detention and assimilation” in Xinjiang and other Muslims-populated regions in China.

“Those sensational news reports are irresponsible, either based on hearsay or citing false or fictional sources,” Hua said.

She added that some Western politicians and media outlets have made a “fundamental mistake” by defining China’s efforts to fight terrorism and uphold stability as specifically targeted at Uygurs or Muslims.

“The Chinese government consistently opposes linking terrorism with certain nationalities or religions,” she said.

Hua said the vast majority of the Uygur people live in harmony with the other 55 nationalities in China, and enjoy a happy and contented life.

She cited the population growth from around 3 million to nearly 12 million since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

For those affected by terrorism or religious extremism, a series of measures have been taken in Xinjiang to get them back to a normal life, said Hua.

This includes learning languages and professional skills.

“Not a single violent terrorist attack has happened in the past 24 months,” Hua said, calling it proof of the positive and remarkable results achieved by Xinjiang in countering terrorism.

Regarding the installation of surveillance facilities in Xinjiang as reported by US media, Hua said it is a common practice in all countries so as to maintain social security and stability.

She cited extensive coverage by surveillance camera networks in New York and London.

“We firmly oppose the application of ‘double standards’ by certain countries’ officials and media on the issue, and their vicious attack on China’s policies for ethnic groups and religion,” she said.

“We urge them to view the measures taken by the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to uphold security and stability in an unbiased and objective way.”