Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

March 15, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Re-release of Avatar tops charts

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 March 15, 2021 | Print Edition

James Cameron’s science-fiction blockbuster “Avatar” returned to the top of the all-time movie box office charts this weekend after the film was re-released in China.

“Avatar,” which debuted in 2009, held the global box office title for a decade until it was overtaken by Marvel superhero epic “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

As of Saturday, Cameron’s film box office gross surpassed US$2.802 billion after it was re-released in China where moviegoing has rebounded after theater closures due to the pandemic.

The new ticket sales allows it to earn back its crown from the US$2.798 billion worldwide total collected by “Endgame,” according to distributor Walt Disney Co. Both films are now owned by Disney after the company bought entertainment assets from Fox in 2019.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿