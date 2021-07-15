Rescue mission at Suzhou hotel ends, toll at 17

Home » Nation

THE death toll from the hotel collapse in Suzhou was raised to 17 after the authorities ended the search and rescue mission yesterday.

Suzhou authorities said on its social media feed that 23 people had been pulled from the rubble of an annex to the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Monday afternoon. One of those rescued was uninjured and five others were sent to a hospital for treatment. All of those rescued were in stable condition.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Most of those killed were hotel guests. More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles were mobilized for the operation.

The Work Safety Committee of China’s State Council will supervise the investigation, the Ministry of Emergency Management said yesterday. Working groups from the committee and the ministry have been sent to guide the rescue work and handling of the accident.

Jiangsu Province’s highest official, Communist Party Secretary Lou Qinjian, visited the rescuers and victims.

Investigators would look into the cause of the collapse and police have subpoenaed the hotel’s legal representatives, managers and those who worked on the design and construction of the building, the posting said. Some had been placed under “criminal control measures,” it said, indicating they were under some form of detention or supervision. No numbers or names were given for those under such measures.

Preliminary investigations found that the collapse was triggered by an unauthorized renovation.

A hotel guest who checked out on Monday just before the hotel collapsed spoke of loud drilling noises and the sound of the shoveling of sand, according to Beijing Youth Daily.