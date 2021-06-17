Advanced Search

June 17, 2021

Rescue under way

Source: Xinhua | June 17, 2021

Seven people are trapped following a coal mine collapse in Linxian County, north China’s Shanxi Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The accident happened about 8am yesterday in a transportation tunnel of a coal mine operated by Shanxi Jinliu energy company.

Rescuers have established contact with those trapped and they are in stable condition. Food and water have been delivered to them.

