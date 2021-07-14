Rescuers dig through collapsed hotel

Home » Nation

RESCUE workers were digging through the remains of a collapsed hotel in China looking for any survivors of a disaster that has killed at least eight people and left nine missing, authorities said yesterday.

The workers in the city of Suzhou searched through the night, using rescue dogs, cranes, ladders and metal cutters, after an annex to the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel collapsed on Monday, the city government said in social media posts.

Photos showed orange-suited rescuers with helmets working through the ruins of the building, which had been reduced to girders and rubble.

Preliminary investigations found that the collapse was triggered by an unauthorized renovation, according to the government of Wujiang District, where the hotel is located.

At least 23 people were trapped when the hotel collapsed. Six people were rescued and eight people were confirmed dead, leaving nine people unaccounted for.

Authorities said 18 of those trapped were identified through check-in records, apparently hotel guests. The identities of the other five was unclear.

The Siji Kaiyuan is a budget hotel that opened in 2018. The part that collapsed was three storys tall while an online booking site said the hotel had 54 rooms.

More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles were mobilized for the operation, the city government said.