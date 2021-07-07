The story appears on
Page A8
July 7, 2021
Rescuers save 9 stranded whales
Nine whales stranded in coastal waters off east China’s Zhejiang Province yesterday morning have been rescued, but three others died, local authorities said.
Six of the rescued whales are being rushed to nearby sites. Among them, two are being sent to a local coastal park, the Baisha Bay Park, another two to an aquarium, the Taizhou Ocean World, and two others to a seafood breeding company.
The three remaining whales are also expected to find temporary shelter at the seafood breeding company, officials said.
Local police received a report about 8am yesterday of whales spotted hundreds of meters from the shore in Linhai City, Zhejiang. It has been speculated that the whales were stranded as it was too late for them to leave when the water receded.
The dozen stranded marine mammals are melon-headed whales, three of which lost vital signs before the rescue team arrived, the city’s publicity department said.
It is not the fishing season in China, so the whales likely swam too close to the shore as there was no disturbance from noisy boat engines and more tempting food sources nearby, according to experts.
The local public security department and fishery department, as well as locals in the fishing industry, rushed to the site to aid the rescue.
