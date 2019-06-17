Research voyage a success

Home » Nation

China’s research vessel Kexue (Science) has finished its investigation of seamounts in the west of the Pacific Ocean.

During the expedition, Discovery, a remote-operated vehicle aboard Kexue, made 19 dives and gathered more than 800 collections of biological samples, including coral, sponges, shrimps and shellfish.

“There are about 250 species in the collections, equaling the total species we had collected in two expeditions in the past few years,” said Xu Kuidong, chief scientist aboard and a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

These samples will help scientists research biological diversities, ecological systems and the biology of seamounts, according to Xu. Discovery also photographed seabed gardens with colorful corals, sponges and brittle stars in the seamounts.

These are rarely seen in the tropical zone of the western Pacific Ocean.

Kexue is scheduled to arrive back in Xiamen of China’s Fujian Province on June 23.